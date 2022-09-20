UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Bike lifter arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Mela police on Tuesday arrested bike lifter and recovered two motorcycles from his possession.

Police said the team conducted raid and arrested the accused who was identified as Adeel.

Further investigation was underway.

