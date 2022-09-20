- Home
Bike Lifter Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Mela police on Tuesday arrested bike lifter and recovered two motorcycles from his possession.
Police said the team conducted raid and arrested the accused who was identified as Adeel.
Further investigation was underway.
