Bike Lifter Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Bike lifter arrested

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The police here on Wednesday arrested a motorbike lifter and recovered two motorcycles from his possession.

The police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Muhammad Shoaib, a resident of Fateh Jang.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

