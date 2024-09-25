Bike Lifter Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The police here on Wednesday arrested a motorbike lifter and recovered two motorcycles from his possession.
The police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Muhammad Shoaib, a resident of Fateh Jang.
The police registered a case and launched investigation.
APP/
