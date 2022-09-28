Bike lifter arrested; 3 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad Police Station managed to seize an accused namely Kashif and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession.

The Superintendent of Police, Potohar directed the police to arrest the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.