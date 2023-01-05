Bike lifter arrested, 7 motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a member of a bike-lifter gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police sources said on Thursday, a team of satellite town police station, headed by Inspector Qaisar Abbas, on a tip-off conducted a raid and caught Ahsan, a member of a bike-lifting gang, and recovered seven motorcycles from his possession.

A case was registered,while further investigation is underway.