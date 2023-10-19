Bike lifter arrested, 7 stolen motorcycles recovered

Taxila Police arrested a motorcycle lifter on Thursday and recovered as many as seven stolen motorcycles from his possession

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Taxila Police arrested a motorcycle lifter on Thursday and recovered as many as seven stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to the Police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party raid led by station house officer Muhammad Rafique at the suspect identified as Abdullah hideout and recovered seven motorcycles from there which were stolen by him from different commercial and residential areas of the city.

A case was registered against and further interrogation was launched, he added.

