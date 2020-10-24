Bike lifter arrested; eight motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Police claimed to have arrested a bike lifter and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from his custody, informed a Police spokesman.

He informed that a Police team headed by SHO Banni PS conducted a successful raid and managed to net a bike lifter namely Muhammad Arshad and recovered eight stolen bikes from his possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed his involvement in several bike lifting incidents in different parts of the city.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal appreciated the police performance for arresting the bike lifter and said that other members and facilitators of the bike lifter would also be arrested after preliminary investigations with arrested culprit.