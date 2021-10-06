UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Arrested; Five Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police team under the supervision of Station House Officer managed to net the accused namely Ibrahim Khan, who was allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

IN initial investigation he confessed that he had committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against him while further investigation was underway, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

