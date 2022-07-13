Bike lifter arrested; five stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO R.A.Bazaar Police Station managed to net an accused namely Rehan who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from him.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifter.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and send them behind the bars.