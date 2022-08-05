UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Arrested; Five Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Westridge Police Station managed to net an accused namely Habibullah who was a bike lifter, street criminal and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifter and street criminal.

He also directed the police officers to accelerate the ongoing operation against car and bike lifters and street criminals.

