Bike lifter arrested; four motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Waris Khan Police Station managed to net an accused namely Zain ul Abideen who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifter.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral police arrested two accused namely Hayatullah and Inayatullah who were involved in illegal refilling of LPG cylinders.

Police recovered cylinders and gas refilling gadgets from their possession.