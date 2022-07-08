Bike lifter arrested; four stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Sadiqabad Police Station managed to net an accused namely Muzamil who was a bike lifter, street criminal and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifter and street criminal.

He also directed the police officers to accelerate the ongoing operation against car and bike lifters and street criminals.