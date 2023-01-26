Bike-lifter arrested; four stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a bike-lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net a bike-lifter identified as Kamran and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas directed the police officers to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.

The SP said that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.