Bike Lifter Arrested In Gujar Khan, 9 Motorcycles Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Wednesday arrested an accused involved in several incidents of bike lifting and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from his possession.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused Yasir had been involved in many incidents.
Investigation was underway from the accused, and his accomplices and facilitators would also be captured, the spokesman said.
