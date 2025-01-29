Open Menu

Bike Lifter Arrested In Gujar Khan, 9 Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Bike lifter arrested in Gujar Khan, 9 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Wednesday arrested an accused involved in several incidents of bike lifting and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused Yasir had been involved in many incidents.

Investigation was underway from the accused, and his accomplices and facilitators would also be captured, the spokesman said.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its ..

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity

26 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

26 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 o ..

UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour

41 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at A ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..

56 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lak ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal

56 minutes ago
 FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

1 hour ago
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

1 hour ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

2 hours ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan