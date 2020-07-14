UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bike-lifter Arrested In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

Bike-lifter arrested in Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Pirwadhai police have arrested a person involved in motorcycle theft cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Pirwadhai police have arrested a person involved in motorcycle theft cases.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police in a raid, arrested Ibrahim, a bike lifter and recovered six motorcycles from his possession.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and managed to net the bike lifter.

As per preliminary police record, the criminal was also involved in other crimes, he added.

He said that other members and facilitators of the bike lifter would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprit.

Superintendent Police Rawal Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal lauded the endeavours of Pirwadhai police for netting the bike lifter.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

President of Comoros receives UAE delegation

43 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns 67 election petitions till ..

3 minutes ago

Russia-China Trade to Total Between $98-115Bln in ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko to Appeal ..

3 minutes ago

District Admin conducts 480 raids against hoarders ..

3 minutes ago

US pushes Taliban to reduce violence as deal enter ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.