Bike-lifter arrested in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Pirwadhai police have arrested a person involved in motorcycle theft cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Pirwadhai police have arrested a person involved in motorcycle theft cases.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police in a raid, arrested Ibrahim, a bike lifter and recovered six motorcycles from his possession.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and managed to net the bike lifter.

As per preliminary police record, the criminal was also involved in other crimes, he added.

He said that other members and facilitators of the bike lifter would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprit.

Superintendent Police Rawal Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal lauded the endeavours of Pirwadhai police for netting the bike lifter.