Bike Lifter Arrested In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:46 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Shahpur City Police arrested a bike-lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession here on Friday.
Police said the raiding team caught Zeeshan Ahmed and recovered three bikes worth Rs 175,000 from him.
A case was registered,while further investigation was underway.