Bike lifter arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Shahpur City Police arrested a bike-lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession here on Friday.

Police said the raiding team caught Zeeshan Ahmed and recovered three bikes worth Rs 175,000 from him.

A case was registered,while further investigation was underway.