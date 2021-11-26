UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:46 PM

Bike lifter arrested in sargodha

Shahpur City Police arrested a bike-lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Shahpur City Police arrested a bike-lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession here on Friday.

Police said the raiding team caught Zeeshan Ahmed and recovered three bikes worth Rs 175,000 from him.

A case was registered,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Shahpur From

Recent Stories

Illegal stock of fertilizer seized

Illegal stock of fertilizer seized

8 minutes ago
 Commission to Propose EU to Halt Travel From South ..

Commission to Propose EU to Halt Travel From Southern Africa Over COVID Variant ..

8 minutes ago
 UK's travel ban over new Covid variant 'rushed': S ..

UK's travel ban over new Covid variant 'rushed': S.Africa

8 minutes ago
 Singapore to curb arrivals from 7 African countrie ..

Singapore to curb arrivals from 7 African countries over variant

8 minutes ago
 ANF seizes huge cache of drugs, arrests three smu ..

ANF seizes huge cache of drugs, arrests three smugglers

12 minutes ago
 Meeting Between Prime Ministers of China, Russia t ..

Meeting Between Prime Ministers of China, Russia to Be Held Online on Nov 30 - B ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.