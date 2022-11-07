Bike-lifter arrested; seven stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a bike-lifter and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Airport Police Station managed to net an accused namely Akash and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tariq Mehboob appreciated the police team and directed them to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.