Bike lifter arrested; Seven stolen motorcycles recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Dera Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from his possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SP City Circle Muhammad Ishaq Khan and SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan while conducting a successful operation against the motorcycle thieves, managed to get a bike lifter namely Muhammad Sajid son of Habib resident of Paharpur and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and sale amount of stolen goods worth Rs.

1 lakh 20 thousand from his possession.

The accused was involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, City Circle, Muhammad Ishaq Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that the operation against the bike lifters would further be accelerated.