Bike Lifter Arrested: Six Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:58 PM

Bike lifter arrested: six motorcycles recovered

Rawat police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Rawat police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net a bike lifter namely Shoaib Sarfraz alias Seeba and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession.

He said, Police also recovered weapons and other items from his possession.

He informed that a Police team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Rawat which conducted a raid and nabbed the bike lifter.

As per preliminary police record, the criminal was also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifter would also be arrested following preliminary investigationswith the detainee culprit.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar lauded endeavour of Rawat police for netting the bike lifter.

More Stories From Pakistan

