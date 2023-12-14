Open Menu

Bike Lifter Arrested, Six Stolen Motorbikes Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Bike lifter arrested, six stolen motorbikes recovered

Islamabad Karachi Company police have nabbed a gangster leading a gang of bike lifters and recovered six stolen motorbikes from his possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Karachi Company police have nabbed a gangster leading a gang of bike lifters and recovered six stolen motorbikes from his possession.

According to police, Karachi Company police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a gangster involved in the theft of bikes from various areas of the twin cities.

The accused was identified as Zahir. The police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes from his possession.

Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

