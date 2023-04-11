Bike lifter arrested; six stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police managed to net a bike lifter namely Bashir and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.