Bike lifter arrested; stolen motorcycle recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The police here on Monday arrested a bike lifter and recovered a stolen motorcycle and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Sadiqabad Police Station managed to net an accused namely Shahbaz who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle and other items from his possession.

A case had been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police rounded up a proclaimed offender namely Mudassir Kiani alias Mamu wanted in a murder case of Moaiz Akhtar registered in Sadiqabad police station in 2013.

The SP appreciated police team and directed to continue operation against proclaimed offenders and other outlaws.