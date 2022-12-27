UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Arrested, Stolen Motorcycle Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Kemari Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged motorcycle lifter from Ittehad Town area and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

According to police spokesman, the accused identified as Muhammad Talha was arrested by Ittehad Town police station.

A motorcycle bearing registration number KFI-8755 was lifted from the jurisdiction of Iqbal Market police station. The case against the accused was also registered in the same police station.

The arrested accused was handed over to Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further investigations.

