Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered in rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to a Police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net an accused namely Yaseen who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

The cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway, he added.