Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession,on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, a team under the supervision of SHO, Sadiqabad Police Station managed to net an accused namely Muhammad Ibrahim who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.