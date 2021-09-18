Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Ratta Amral Police Station managed to net an accused namely Sajid Ali who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifter.