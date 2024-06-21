Bike lifter arrested, three stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of Sub Divisional Police Officer Saddar Imran Ullah Khattak and led by SHO Police Station Saddar Mukhtar Ahmed and Additional SHO Taimur Khan managed to net a bike lifter, namely Gohar son Shah Behram, a resident of Ratta Kulachi, and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Sub-Divisonal Police Officer Saddar, Imran Ullah Khattak, said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.