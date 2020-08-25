UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bike Lifter Arrested; Two Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:28 PM

Bike lifter arrested; two motorcycles recovered

The police claimed to have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net a bike lifter namely Qadir Hussain alias Gitu and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

He said, Police also recovered weapons and other items from his possession.

He informed that a Police team headed by SHO Chontra conducted a raid and nabbed the bike lifter.

As per preliminary police record, the criminal was also involved in other crimes as well, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifter gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprit.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar appreciated the Chontra police for netting the bike lifter.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

14 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

14 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

28 minutes ago

Zayed University switches to hybrid model of teach ..

44 minutes ago

Tea imports increase 10.7 percent in July

58 seconds ago

Spain to Purchase Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus V ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.