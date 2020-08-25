Bike lifter arrested; two motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net a bike lifter namely Qadir Hussain alias Gitu and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

He said, Police also recovered weapons and other items from his possession.

He informed that a Police team headed by SHO Chontra conducted a raid and nabbed the bike lifter.

As per preliminary police record, the criminal was also involved in other crimes as well, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifter gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprit.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar appreciated the Chontra police for netting the bike lifter.