Bike Lifter Arrested; Two Motorcycles Recovered
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter besides recovering two stolen motorcycles from his possession, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.
He informed that Race Course police rounded up Waqas and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.
He said the accused was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.
A case has been registered against him in Race Course Police Station while further investigation was underway, he added.