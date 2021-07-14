UrduPoint.com
Bike Lifter Arrested; Two Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Bike lifter arrested; two motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter besides recovering two stolen motorcycles from his possession, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that Race Course police rounded up Waqas and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

He said the accused was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

A case has been registered against him in Race Course Police Station while further investigation was underway, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

