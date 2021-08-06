UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Arrested; Two Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:12 PM

Bike lifter arrested; two motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net an accused namely Muhammad Tariq who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A cases has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

