Bike Lifter Arrested; Two Motorcycles Recovered
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:12 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.
According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net an accused namely Muhammad Tariq who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.
Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.
A cases has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.