Bike lifter arrested; two motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net an accused namely Muhammad Tariq who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

A cases has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.