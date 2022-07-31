Bike lifter arrested; two stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan Police Station managed to net an accused namely Numan who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifter.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.