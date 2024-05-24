Bike Lifter Arrested With 13 Stolen Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Taxila police on Friday have arrested a bike lifter and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from his possession.
According to the police spokesman police rounded up a motorcycle mechanic who was allegedly involved in several bike lifting cases.
He said that a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) PS Taxila managed to net a bike lifter and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
