Bike lifter arrested with four stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Kalar Syedan Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Usama bin Waleed and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.