Bike lifter arrested with four stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The police arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Sadiqabad Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Kashif and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.