Bike Lifter Arrested With Four Stolen Motorcycles
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The police arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Sadiqabad Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Kashif and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Munaza Hassan elected as chairperson of NA Climate body11 seconds ago
-
104 hooks removed, recoveries made in Matani, Sufaid Dheri20 minutes ago
-
SP Faqirabad reviews security arrangements ahead of Muharram ul-Haram30 minutes ago
-
Upcoming monsoon rains to cause devastating floods; relief camps established in vulnerable areas sho ..40 minutes ago
-
DC wants THQ hospital upgraded as DHQ after district status for Kot Addu1 hour ago
-
Two held over making fake medical of driving license1 hour ago
-
KP CM launches five day anti-polio campaign in province1 hour ago
-
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference; neither welcome nor acceptable: FO spox1 hour ago
-
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM2 hours ago
-
Eminent philanthropist Rahat Khan shot dead in Swabi2 hours ago
-
Man gets 14 year jail on kidnapping, raping teenage girl2 hours ago
-
Agriculture Deptt holds workshop2 hours ago