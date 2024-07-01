Bike Lifter Arrested With Two Stolen Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Police have arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession, said a Police spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Rattaamral Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Saqib and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three brick kiln laborers killed in Lakki Marwat2 seconds ago
-
Customs seizes smuggled cloth worth millions6 seconds ago
-
CS KP visits site of burnt shops in Nothia12 seconds ago
-
Railways earns over Rs 88 bln by fiscal year ending June 202410 minutes ago
-
NDMA activates NEOC in anticipation of rain-related emergencies in Punjab, Sindh10 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed to maintain law and order during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
CM orders start of work on establishment of an Inclusive city for special persons in Dec20 minutes ago
-
100 Jail Wardens passed out at Prison Staff Academy Haripur20 minutes ago
-
Int’l workshop on `Making STEAM Education Fun with Traditional Toys’ on July 1120 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, weapons recovered20 minutes ago
-
DSP holds open kutchery20 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner imposes 30-day ban on activities to ensure Muharram security in Kohat20 minutes ago