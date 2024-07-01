Bike lifter arrested with two stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Police have arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession, said a Police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Rattaamral Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Saqib and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.