Bike lifter, dacoit gang busted; five arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter, dacoit gang identified as 'Saro' gang and arrested its five members besides recovering eight stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Gujar Khan Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net five accused, who were bike lifter, dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered eight stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.