Bike Lifter, Dacoit Gang Busted In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:05 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a bike-lifter and dacoit gang and arrested its two members.

Police also recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash Rs 50,000 and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police in a raid, arrested Raheem and Farooq, two bike lifter and dacoit gang members of Sindhu gang and recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash Rs 50,000 and weapons from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar lauded endeavours of City police team for netting the accused.

