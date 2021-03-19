UrduPoint.com
Bike-lifter, Dacoit Gang Busted: Two Arrested

Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Bike-lifter, dacoit gang busted: Two arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a bike-lifter and dacoit gang and arrested its two members.

Police also recovered 16 stolen motorcycle, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police in a raid, arrested Manzoor Hussain and Sharjeel Naveed, two bike lifter and dacoit gang members of 'Shana' gang and recovered 16 stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station on the directives of Deputy Superintendent Police City conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, Zia ud Din lauded endeavours of the police team for netting the accused.

