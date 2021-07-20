UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bike Lifter, Dacoit Gangs Busted; Four Arrested, Eight Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:55 PM

Bike lifter, dacoit gangs busted; four arrested, eight motorcycles recovered

Police have busted two bike lifter and dacoit gangs and arrested their four members besides recovering eight stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 150,000 and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have busted two bike lifter and dacoit gangs and arrested their four members besides recovering eight stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 150,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two accused namely Umair and Ahmed, who were bike lifter and dacoit's gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 150,000 and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Ratta Amral police rounded up Ali Haider and Hamza, two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

Separate cases have been registered against them while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Ali Haider From

Recent Stories

Uffizi Gallery Protests Pornhub Use of Botticelli' ..

7 minutes ago

Water flow normal in KP rivers : PDMA

7 minutes ago

Sindh govt allocates Rs. 40m for renovation of sta ..

8 minutes ago

General Inspector of UAE Ministry of Interior emba ..

17 minutes ago

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.