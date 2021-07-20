Bike lifter, dacoit gangs busted; four arrested, eight motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have busted two bike lifter and dacoit gangs and arrested their four members besides recovering eight stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 150,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two accused namely Umair and Ahmed, who were bike lifter and dacoit's gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 150,000 and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Ratta Amral police rounded up Ali Haider and Hamza, two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

Separate cases have been registered against them while further investigations are underway, he added.