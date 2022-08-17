Bike-lifter gang arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) ::Kohat police on Wednesday arrested an inter-district motorcycle-lifter gang and its ringleader through CCTV footage and ground intelligence investigation.

The SSP (Investigation) Kohat told media persons that the gang had been arrested and the accused had confessed to stealing 13 motorbikes in the jurisdiction of Kohat Cantonment police station.

A police team headed by DSP City Sadaat Khan busted the gang that lifted motorcycles and sold them at cheaper prices in different districts.