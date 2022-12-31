- Home
Bike-lifter Gang Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2022 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday launched a comprehensive crackdown on bike lifters and claimed to have arrested a bike liters gang.
Police arrested Adnan and Sajjid, and also recovers eight motorcycles andmobile phones from their possession.
