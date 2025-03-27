Bike lifter gang arrested, motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The police here on Thursday arrested two persons involved in motorcycles' stealing in various areas of the town.

The police spokesman said the accused namely Saud Yunis Jutt and Saqlain Dogar confessed thefting bikes from different areas during interrogation. The police recovered 7 motorcycles from them, he added. The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

