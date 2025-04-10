Open Menu

Bike-lifter Gang Arrested;13 Drug Suppliers Netted With Over 31 Kg Of Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, during the crackdown launched on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday, busted three members of a gang of bike-lifters and recovered 12 motorcycles from them.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Waris Khan Police recovered stolen motorcycles from the accused Akash, Naveed and Abdul Moeez.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Police, in its ongoing operation against drug dealers according to the drug-free vision of Chief Minister’s Punjab, netted 13 big drug smugglers, including a lady suspect and an Afghan national with more than 31 kilograms of charas.

The Waris Khan Police nabbed an accused Arshad alias Tala, and recovered 11 kg 200 grams of hashish from him.

Dhamial Police recovered 1 kg 160 grams of hashish from an Afghan national, Irshad.

Similarly, Pirwadahi Police nabbed the lady smuggler, Nasima Batool and recovered 1 kg 250 grams of hashish from her.

RA Bazar Police arrested Shoaib and recovered 3 kg 600 grams of Charas while 2 kg and 100 grams of hashish was recovered from the suspect Atif.

The Gujar Khan Police recovered 2 kg and 100 grams of hashish from the accused Wajid, while Sadiqabad Police nabbed Shahbaz and recovered 1 kg 600 grams of hashish from him.

The Taxila Police recovered 1 kg 670 grams of hashish from the accused Zia and 1 kg 260 grams of Charas from the accused Hameed Gul.

Similarly, Rawat Police recovered 1 kg 580 grams of hashish from the accused, Gulfraz.

Westridge Police recovered 1 kg 420 grams of hashish from the accused Ishtiaq and 1 kg 160 grams of charas from the accused Yasir.

