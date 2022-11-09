Bike lifter gang busted, 03 held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Police, during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday, busted a notorious three-member motorcycle lifter gang, informed police spokesman.

New Town police arrested a three-member gang identified as Hasan, Zuhaib and Haroon and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that the crackdown against such criminals should be continued without any discrimination.