Bike-lifter gang busted; 10 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The police have busted a bike-lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from possession of the accused.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to bust a bike-lifter gang identified as Khalid gang and arrested its four members including ringleader namely Khalid, Amir, Wajid and Umar.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against the outlaws.

The SP informed that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.