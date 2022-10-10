UrduPoint.com

Bike-lifter Gang Busted; 11 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of the arrested accused

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Waris Khan Police Station managed to bust a bike-lifter gang identified as Waqas gang and arrested its three members.

He informed that police netted Waqas, ringleader, Bilal and Allah Yar on the recovery of 11 stolen motorcycles.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.

The SP informed that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

