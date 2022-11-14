UrduPoint.com

Bike-lifter Gang Busted; 12 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Waris Khan Police Station managed to bust a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members namely Maqsood, the ringleader and Usman.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.

The SP informed that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

