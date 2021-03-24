Bike lifter gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have busted a dacoit and bike lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering 16 stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 29,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three accused namely Bilal alias Bali, ring leader, Hamza and Faizan who were dacoit, bike lifter gang members of Bali gang and allegedly involved in a number cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered 16 stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 29,000, spare parts of motorcycles and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.