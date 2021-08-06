Bike-lifter gang busted, 13 motorcycles recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Police arrested four members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police said on Friday,Satellite police team conducted raid and arrested four accused-- Nauman Ali,Azhar Abbas,Mubashar Ali and Ali Abbas,besides recovered 13 bikes worth Rs 870,000 from them.

The gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents.

A case was registered against the accused,while further investigation was underway .