Bike-lifter Gang Busted, 13 Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Police arrested four members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police said on Friday,Satellite police team conducted raid and arrested four accused-- Nauman Ali,Azhar Abbas,Mubashar Ali and Ali Abbas,besides recovered 13 bikes worth Rs 870,000 from them.

The gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents.

A case was registered against the accused,while further investigation was underway .

