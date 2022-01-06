UrduPoint.com

Bike-lifter Gang Busted, 14 Bikes Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The police arrested three members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered 14 motorcycles and valuables.

The police on Thursday said officials conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Shahid and his accomplices Bilal and Muhammad Ajmal besides recovering 14 bikes and valuables.

The gang was involved in 15 motorcycle lifting and five robbery cases.

A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

