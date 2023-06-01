Bike-lifter gang busted, 14 stolen bikes recovered

The district police on Friday busted a three-member bike-lifter gang and arrested three accused including its ring leader, recovering 14 stolen motorcycles in the limits of Cantt Police Station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Friday busted a three-member bike-lifter gang and arrested three accused including its ring leader, recovering 14 stolen motorcycles in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, SDPO City Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with Cantt Police Station SHO Gulsher Khan traced and busted a three-member bike lifter gang.

The police team arrested three accused including Daud Shah son of Alamgir resident of Tank, Ali Sher son of Naseeb Ullah resident of Zhob and Muhammad Asif alias Arshad son of Muhammad Aslam resident of Dhap Shumali and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles of different companies.

The police registered a case against the arrested accused.