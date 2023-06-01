UrduPoint.com

Bike-lifter Gang Busted, 14 Stolen Bikes Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Bike-lifter gang busted, 14 stolen bikes recovered

The district police on Friday busted a three-member bike-lifter gang and arrested three accused including its ring leader, recovering 14 stolen motorcycles in the limits of Cantt Police Station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Friday busted a three-member bike-lifter gang and arrested three accused including its ring leader, recovering 14 stolen motorcycles in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, SDPO City Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with Cantt Police Station SHO Gulsher Khan traced and busted a three-member bike lifter gang.

The police team arrested three accused including Daud Shah son of Alamgir resident of Tank, Ali Sher son of Naseeb Ullah resident of Zhob and Muhammad Asif alias Arshad son of Muhammad Aslam resident of Dhap Shumali and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles of different companies.

The police registered a case against the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Zhob Tank Alamgir Criminals

Recent Stories

PO involved in firing on police party arrested

PO involved in firing on police party arrested

3 minutes ago
 District admin recovers three Marla encroached lan ..

District admin recovers three Marla encroached land from Kakul village

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes up ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes up KCR project to resolve its lan ..

3 minutes ago
 Swiss court upholds ex-Liberian warlord's 20-year- ..

Swiss court upholds ex-Liberian warlord's 20-year-sentence

3 minutes ago
 Unknown Device Explodes in Russia's Belgorod, Two ..

Unknown Device Explodes in Russia's Belgorod, Two People Injured - Governor

3 minutes ago
 Guatemala Agrees to Work With US On New Plan to Cu ..

Guatemala Agrees to Work With US On New Plan to Cut Illegal Migration - White Ho ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.